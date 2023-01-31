Photo: (Left) Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images – (Right) Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Back in November 2022, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced he will be heading out on his “Me Vs. Myself Tour” later this year. Yesterday (Jan. 30), he heightened the anticipation by revealing Lola Brooke will officially be his opening act. The two New York natives will hit the road for the North American leg on Feb. 7 in Denver. After blessing major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more, they will conclude with a homecoming gig on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Last month, A Boogie dropped off his Me Vs. Myself album, a 22-track project with features from H.E.R., Lil Durk, Don Q, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, and more. Prior to that was 2020’s Artist 2.0, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 111,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

After achieving viral success thanks to her “Don’t Play With It” single featuring Billy B, Lola Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout 2022 with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and most recently, “Here I Come.” Earlier this month, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for the “Me Vs. Myself Tour” down below and grab your tickets here.

Feb. 7 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
Feb. 9 – Coralville, IA, Xtreme Arena
Feb. 10 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
Feb. 11 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
Feb. 15 – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center
Feb. 17 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
Feb. 19 – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 23 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Feb. 24 – Kingston, RI, Ryan Center, University of Rhode Island
Feb. 25 – Washington, DC, Echostage
Feb. 26 – Washington, DC, Echostage
Feb. 28 – Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom
March 3 – Philadelphia, PA, Liacoras Center
March 4 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

