Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career

/ 07.28.2023
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!
The rise of Black women coupling with white men - a shift in interracial dating trends
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the link between Black women and interracial dating. In 1980, ...
Real estate investor and bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson wants financial literacy for Black people
REVOLT Financial Correspondent Akilah Friend sits down with real estate broker, investor and bank owner ...
Analyzing the connection between Black women perming their hair and cancer
New studies show that Black women with relaxers have higher incidence of uterine cancer. This ...
Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman are ready to make you laugh on their new show
Former “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, are taking their mother-and-son act ...