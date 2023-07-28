Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  07.28.2023

In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Jacob Latimore

