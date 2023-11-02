In the engineering space, Teezio is highly respected for how he helps make Chris Brown’s gargantuan albums feel cohesive and sound beautiful. While he loved working on those projects, Teezio feels like Brown’s upcoming 11:11 will be his best LP ever.

“What I can say is it won’t be 100 songs. It won’t be that f**king long. This is his best album yet. And it might be because it’s shorter than the others that have been 40 and 50 songs long,” Teezio told REVOLT.

In this “Studio Sessions” installment, the Grammy Award-winning engineer explained the unique way he and Brown used Anderson .Paak’s voice on Breezy, what to expect from 11:11, and what makes Chlöe Bailey’s recording process special. Read the exclusive chat below.

The last time you spoke with REVOLT was about 2 ½ years ago, right before Breezy came out. That album was packed with features — who did Chris Brown actually lock in the studio with?

Fivio Foreign came, and we recorded him. That was on a late-night tip. He was about to leave for a flight, so he cut the verse and then dipped. Fivio’s such a nice guy, too. I thought he would have that New York attitude, but the guy was so nice. He and Chris were vibing. Wizkid came in to cut “Call Me Every Day.” He’s a super-talented, quiet guy. Bryson [Tiller] came, but I don’t think that’s when he cut the “Need You Right Here” record, but he did come during the process and recorded it later.

It was surprising to see Anderson .Paak on a Chris Brown record — he had a writing credit on “Pitch Black.” Did you both work on that with .Paak?

We did two records that night — “Inner Peace” and “Pitch Black.” For the latter, the idea was to treat Anderson’s voice like a sample because Anderson has this voice that if you run it through a bunch of s**t, and put some crackles and pops on it, that starts to sound like an old sample. If you listen to the record, there are only two or three parts where Anderson’s in it with a sort of radio-sounding voice. Anderson is a nice guy, and he’s so f**king talented, man.