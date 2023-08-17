On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Chris Brown revealed some details for his next body of work via Instagram. His forthcoming album will be titled 11:11, a name chosen because it will be his 11th overall. Keeping with the same theme, the project will consists of 11 songs and is expected to be released Nov. 11. It’s lead single, the RoccStar and DSTRK-produced “Summer Too Hot,” made landfall this past June.

“I see some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that,” the Virginia star stated in response to his shorter-than-usual tracklist. “But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. I’m just focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11. Make a wish.”