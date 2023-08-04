Today (Aug. 4), Ciara released the visuals to her new single, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown. This isn’t the first time the duo worked together though. They linked up for the 2008 BET Awards when Brown brought out Ciara to surprise the audience with a special performance of his hit single “Take You Down.” Then in 2009, the duo collaborated on “Turntables” for Ciara’s third studio album, Fantasy Ride.
“How We Roll” is currently doing numbers, as it already reached No. 1 on iTunes and fans cannot get over this iconic reunion. “This was the collab we didn’t even know we needed,” LonelyStroker9 tweeted.
That’s just HOW WE ROLL. Video out now! CiCi x Breezy 😎 https://t.co/04JdL1xInU pic.twitter.com/Ob7p1ciXGf— Ciara (@ciara) August 4, 2023
“Ciara [and] Chris Brown’s ‘How We Roll’ is a breath of fresh air. It’s a feel good, vibe song. The music video gave [that] they rehearsed [and] didn’t rush putting it out… Most music now is a [two] minute song that’s repetitive for TikTok, over a sample [and] I’m happy they did the complete opposite!” Jerome Trammel tweeted.
“Finally some magic in music videos again! The whole theme of them literally on rolling parties is just perfection. I love music videos that feel like an escape!” another Twitter user said.
Finally some magic in music videos again! 😩 The whole theme of them literally on rolling parties is just perfection, I love music videos that feel like an escape! https://t.co/cPpxQqg4XP— ɳick 💆🏽♂️ (@Creat1ve) August 4, 2023
“Y’all f**king ateeeeeee. The breakdown is my favorite part of the video. Fave, we are sooooo proud of you fr. [We’ve] been waiting forever for another collab. #HowWeRoll looks like it was soooo fun to film [and] the song eatssssss,” Niyahhhh added.
Y’all fcking ateeeeeee. The breakdown is my favorite part of the video. Fave we are sooooo proud of you fr. We been waiting forever for another collab. #HowWeRoll looks like it was soooo fun to film & the song eatssssss.— Princess🇻🇮 (@____niyahhhh) August 4, 2023
Another Twitter user said, “VIDEO OF THE YEAR!!! Y’ALLLL ATE! Give CiCi her Vanguard Award. Who is making videos like this today? AND INDEPENDENTLY!”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR!!! YALLLL ATE! Give cici her vanguard award. Who is making videos like this today? AND INDEPENDENTLY! https://t.co/Ewy1xEa4av— #BRINGSANCHEZHOME (@LikeINeverLef) August 4, 2023
“The BEST video of the year!! Y’all KILLED THAT!! The collab [I’ve] been dreaming of, the video [I’ve] been dreaming [of]! A sexy summer dance smash! You can play it with ya boo and have a little session, or turn up [with] friends. Man y’all ACED this mf! Love you!” QueenJay94 tweeted.
The BEST video of the year!! Y'all KILLED THAT !! The collab I been dreaming of the video I been dreaming up! A sexy summer dance smash! You can play it with ya boo and have a little session or turn up w/ friends. Man y'all ACED this mf! Love you! #Ciara #CB #HowWeRoll #NewMusic— Jαyvαιe м. Jαcĸѕoɴ (@QueenJay94) August 4, 2023
“It’s the fact that Chris Brown and Ciara are keeping dancing alive. Everybody else just twerking and learning TikTok dances,” AQbrEii said.
It’s the fact that Chris Brown and Ciara are keeping dancing alive. Everybody else just twerking and learning tiktok dances.— yours 💚 truly (@AQbrEii) August 4, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Halle Bailey announces debut solo single "Angel"
Trending
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment
“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!