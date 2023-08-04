Today (Aug. 4), Ciara released the visuals to her new single, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown. This isn’t the first time the duo worked together though. They linked up for the 2008 BET Awards when Brown brought out Ciara to surprise the audience with a special performance of his hit single “Take You Down.” Then in 2009, the duo collaborated on “Turntables” for Ciara’s third studio album, Fantasy Ride.

“How We Roll” is currently doing numbers, as it already reached No. 1 on iTunes and fans cannot get over this iconic reunion. “This was the collab we didn’t even know we needed,” LonelyStroker9 tweeted.