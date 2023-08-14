Since news of his passing, many of his peers took to social media to share tributes, including longtime collaborator Ginuwine. “I don’t even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost three friends now within a month to LIFE and its due date,” the “Differences” singer admitted. “This dude always pushed me. I will miss you Maganooo, that’s what we called him. Totally one of the best ever in my eyes, always pressing forward. I know we didn’t talk a lot, but the love was and will be always there my brotha. I will see you soon, bro. We all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there.”

In a past interview with YouKnowIGotSoul, Magoo explained how he started his music career as part of the group S.B.I. (Surrounded By Idiots) alongside Timbaland, Pharrell Williams, and Larry Live. “Larry was the first person I met. He was from Virginia Beach initially, and he ended up moving to where I went to high school in Chesapeake,” the “All Y’all” talent revealed. “One day, he drove us over to Tim’s house and Tim was better than what Larry had told me… Tim was like, ‘I know this dude named Pharrell. He’s on another level, but he’s in another group.’ Pharrell never wanted to leave The Neptunes, but he was intrigued by what we were doing… It’s funny looking back, but Pharrell was miles ahead of everyone.

REVOLT sends out heartfelt condolences to Magoo’s family, friends, and supporters.