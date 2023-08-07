Today (Aug. 7), Tou Thao was handed a sentence of 57 months for his role in the murder of George Floyd. He is the fourth and final former Minneapolis officer to be charged and sentenced, following Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane. The time given will run concurrently with a roughly three-year stint that Thao is serving for federal charges related to the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals denied the 37-year-old’s appeal for said charges last week.
As reported by FOX 9, Judge Peter Cahill gave the defendant more time than the 51 months requested by prosecutors. “I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgment of some responsibility. And less preaching,” Cahill said to Thao in court.
Thao has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, claiming that he was focused on the crowd and not what his fellow officers were doing. According to him, he was acting as “a human traffic cone” when Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane were struggling with Floyd.
On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground, with Chauvin holding his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Video footage of the tragic incident was recorded by passersby and shared via social media and news outlets, creating widespread outrage and worldwide protests as a result.
In 2021, a jury found Chauvin guilty for unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Along with federal charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights, he is serving more than 22 years in prison via concurrent sentences. The following year, a jury found Thao, Kueng, and Lane guilty of the same civil rights charge. Kueng was sentenced to 36 months in prison while Lane was given 30 months. Both also received an additional two years of supervised release.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud dies at the age of 25
Trending
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post
On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.
DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl
A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.
KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation
“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.
Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl
Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.
Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!