Today (Aug. 7), Tou Thao was handed a sentence of 57 months for his role in the murder of George Floyd. He is the fourth and final former Minneapolis officer to be charged and sentenced, following Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane. The time given will run concurrently with a roughly three-year stint that Thao is serving for federal charges related to the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals denied the 37-year-old’s appeal for said charges last week.

As reported by FOX 9, Judge Peter Cahill gave the defendant more time than the 51 months requested by prosecutors. “I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgment of some responsibility. And less preaching,” Cahill said to Thao in court.

Thao has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, claiming that he was focused on the crowd and not what his fellow officers were doing. According to him, he was acting as “a human traffic cone” when Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane were struggling with Floyd.