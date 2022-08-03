Today (Aug. 3), Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak have teamed up to share their stellar new collaboration, “Twin Flame.” The accompanying music video directed by .Paak shows off his vision by taking viewers along for the ride during a warehouse rave. On the song, .Paak delivers his signature groovy flow over some elite production by Kaytranada:

Twin flame, twin flame, twin flame, twin flame/ Ha, you always got some way around it, you never had to pay for ganja, you always got the waves around ya/ You’re surfing with the jay in your mouth in the barrel with the shade around ya, ha/ You’ll always be the same as I am, you pretty with the brain and all that

You even give me brains and all that, you love me ’til I’m gray and ornery/ In barrel, must be nice, ha, hey, when you move, it’s that dead right, hey, when you groove, it’s that dead tight/ What am I doing? Am I that nice? Who would’ve knew you’d live up to the hype?

In regards to what Kaytranada has been up to, he is currently out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. He also recently unleashed his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK back in May. Titled Simple., the body of work was led by singles like “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry and has received accompanying visuals like “Breathe.”

Anderson .Paak made headlines everywhere throughout the last year thanks to his 2021 project, An Evening With Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars. That body of work boasted mega-hits like “Leave The Door Open” and “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

Be sure to press play on Kaytranda and Anderson .Paak’s brand new music video for “Twin Flame” down below.