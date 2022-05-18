Ravyn Lenae’s upcoming Hypnos project has steadily been building up anticipation through some strong previews. So far from the album, we’ve received sneak peeks like “Light Me Up,” the fan-favorite “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, and “Where I’m From” featuring Mereba. Lenae has also unveiled the entire tracklist recently, which spans 16 tracks and sees additional features from names like Smino and Foushee. She has also unveiled official tour dates and confirmed she will be heading out on the road on May 26.

The latest song fans have gotten to enjoy from Ravyn Lenae is “Xtasy,” which boasts production from the one and only Kaytranada. On the new track, Lenae embraces a liberating feeling:

Ecstasy full of freedom, oh-oh, it’s for the free/ Turn the heat, can you keep up? Oh-oh and now, you got it, come on/ Throw your hands high, don’t think too much, put ’em in the sky and feel that rush (Oh, turn the heat)/ If we’re going high, you feel my touch, that booty shining down on us (Ecstasy)

If you’re down then I’ll take you, love, my skin is so hot I can barely breathe, I can’t see/ Surround me and take me up, this is your God/ Every heart, it beats all on me, if you wanna go, then I’ll meet you on the floor, tell the DJ bye (Bye, bye)/ If you ever change your mind, keep it focused, and reawaken

In regards to what Kaytranada has been up to, he just unleashed his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK earlier this month. Titled Simple., the body of work was led by singles like “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry and has received accompanying visuals like “Breathe.”

Be sure to press play on Ravyn Lenae’s brand new “Xtasy” single produced by Kaytranada from her forthcoming Hypos album down below.