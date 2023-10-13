Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are making their personal connection clear with music. Today (Oct. 13), the couple unveiled “From A Man” and “From A Woman,” respectively, with the latter serving as the lead single from Mariah’s newly announced third LP, To Be Eaten Alive.

“[Jeff] is someone who supports and respects my vision wholeheartedly. There is a true balance in my femininity and his masculinity,” she explained in a statement shared by Rolling Stone. “He’s the yang to my yin in every way.”

On the Turbo, Off & Out, and Yung Talent-produced “From A Man,” Thugger rapped about his wealth, his family, and his status in the rap game.

“If I ain’t one of the greats, then tell me who it is, I been focusin’ on my babies just ’cause they my kids, I took off all my necklaces, couldn’t see the plot twist, magnificent purposes, you could tell by the letterman, I’m turned up on medicine, I’m still streamin’, p**sy n**ga, show me a better man, Rolls-Royce umbrellas, I done turned to a felon, I done stacked me some cheddar, I done turned my profits up, now I gotta perform at Coachella…”

Meanwhile, his romantic counterpart and fellow ATLien took a smoother approach with harmonies about devotion and affection. “Look at the trust closin’ in, here’s to someone I can depend on, yes, sent from above, I am convinced, if it isn’t luck, I guess love exists,” Mariah sang on the London On Da Track and BrandoSound-backed offering.

Back in June, Thug liberated his third album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, a clear confirmation that he wasn’t letting any legal issues stop his musical output. That project was released in two versions and boasted contributions from the likes of Drake, 21 Savage, Future, and Metro Boomin. BUSINESS IS BUSINESS also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Check out “From A Man” and “From A Woman” below.