Earlier today (Sept. 5), NPR Music premiered the latest episode of their “Tiny Desk Concert” series, which sees Chlöe Bailey as the latest guest to perform for the Washington, D.C. office venue. Following a smooth rendition of “Surprise,” the Atlanta talent blessed viewers and attendees with selections from her debut LP, In Pieces, including “I Don’t Mind,” “Cheatback,” and the title track, the last of which she preceded with a short explanation.

“I feel like it’s important to be honest and transparent about our vulnerabilities and what we’re going through,” she explained. “A lot of times I’ve been broken down and the cracks would be left, but that doesn’t make me imperfect. That doesn’t take away any beauty that I have deep inside. And it’s important to surround ourselves with the ones who’ll appreciate us in all of that glory.”