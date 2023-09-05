Photo: Steve Jennings/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  09.05.2023

Earlier today (Sept. 5), NPR Music premiered the latest episode of their “Tiny Desk Concert” series, which sees Chlöe Bailey as the latest guest to perform for the Washington, D.C. office venue. Following a smooth rendition of “Surprise,” the Atlanta talent blessed viewers and attendees with selections from her debut LP, In Pieces, including “I Don’t Mind,” “Cheatback,” and the title track, the last of which she preceded with a short explanation.

“I feel like it’s important to be honest and transparent about our vulnerabilities and what we’re going through,” she explained. “A lot of times I’ve been broken down and the cracks would be left, but that doesn’t make me imperfect. That doesn’t take away any beauty that I have deep inside. And it’s important to surround ourselves with the ones who’ll appreciate us in all of that glory.”

In Pieces was released back in March with 14 songs and assists from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future. Following a top 20 debut on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, the Parkwood-signed star kicked off her “In Pieces Tour” in April to support the well-received effort. Said tour comes to an end in London in late September.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Chlöe took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her during the aforementioned tour. “What an incredible run. I will never forget this moment in my life. There was definitely enough blood, sweat, and tears to fill a swimming pool,” she wrote. “Thank you for flying high with me, for loving me, for selling the stage out every night, and [for] making my first headlining tour so special. I love you.”

Those interested in catching her live can find her remaining dates below.

“In Pieces Tour” schedule:

Sept. 6: Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

Sept. 7: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Sept. 9: Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

Sept. 10: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

Sept. 21: London, UK — O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.05.2023

50 Cent doubles down on Chris Brown and Michael Jackson comparison: "[Brown] is really the best s**t we got"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.05.2023

Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross join Beyoncé on stage for her birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  09.05.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs to be honored with Global Icon Award at the 2023 VMAs

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.05.2023

Beyoncé's chromed-out 'Renaissance' tour opens in LA with Offset, Lil Wayne, and more

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.02.2023

Nicki Minaj unveils new single "Last Time I Saw You"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, and more tapped as performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2023

Beyoncé expresses gratitude after being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara

By REVOLT
  /  09.01.2023

Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient

By Ashley France
  /  09.01.2023

Beyoncé adds DJ Khaled as opening act for "Renaissance World Tour" stops in Los Angeles

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.01.2023

Safaree reveals he went broke for two years and stayed with Sean Kingston

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.01.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs will make his return to R&B with 'The Love Album: Off the Grid'

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.31.2023

Tems talks music, stereotypes, and more in new interview with Kendrick Lamar

By Jon Powell
  /  08.30.2023

Beyoncé becomes honorary mayor of Santa Clara ahead of "Renaissance World Tour" performance

By Jon Powell
  /  08.30.2023

Tyrese, Monica, Ginuwine, and more to take the stage at "R&B Music Experience Tour"

By REVOLT
  /  08.29.2023
Revolt - New Episodes