After finishing up her first headlining tour in May, Chlöe Bailey is ready to hit the road again to put on more shows for fans.

On Wednesday (July 12), the talented singer-songwriter announced the continuance of her “The In Pieces Tour” in support of her debut solo album. Along with its return, Chlöe has also added new dates. The second leg of her North American experience will begin on Aug. 20 in Sacramento, California.

The “Have Mercy” performer is scheduled to stop in Denver, Cleveland, Toronto, Charlotte, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up the trek on Sept. 10 in Fort Lauderdale. “I’m going back on the road baby,” the 25-year-old Atlanta native captioned her Instagram post. “Presale available now and tickets on sale Friday (July 14).”