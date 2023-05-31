Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey are showing they can conquer anything they put their minds to as solo artists and together as sisters.

Earlier today (May 31), the sisters secured another bag after Crocs announced them as its newest ambassadors. In the video announcement, the Atlanta natives played TikTok’s viral “This or That Challenge.” The topics mentioned included preferences for pets, places to go, and clothes to wear. The short clip ended with the sisters choosing Crocs with no socks or a pair with them.

The partnership represents one of the first collaborations featuring Chlöe and Halle together since announcing they were pursuing solo endeavors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs)

Years ago, the 23 and 24-year-old singing sensations received widespread attention online after going viral on YouTube for their cover of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts.” Shortly after, the musical icon signed them to her label as a duo. Chlöe and Halle grew their audience with multiple hits, eventually earning several Grammy nominations.

In 2020, the sisters proceeded in different directions while supporting one another. Halle landed the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and Chlöe began working on her solo projects. Since then, both storytellers have put forth the work in their perspective crafts. This year, they saw the fruit of their labor.

On March 31, the “Have Mercy” songwriter dropped her debut solo album, In Pieces. A few days later, she began her first headlining tour without Halle, who continued to show love to her sister. During her road stop in Atlanta, Chlöe delighted fans with a special performance of songs from their Ungodly Hour album with Halle by her side.

Two months later, the world premiere of The Little Mermaid arrived. Chlöe appeared at the launch with excitement to support her younger sister on her special day.

