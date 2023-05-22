Halle Bailey and Halle Berry displayed the epitome of uplifting and supporting one another as they exchanged kind words online.

Yesterday (May 21), Oscar winner Berry shared a clip of the Atlanta native’s guest appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark.” During the interview, Bailey expressed her admiration for the Monster’s Ball actress by sharing how they came to share the same name.

“I just love Halle Berry. I mean, she’s amazing,” Bailey said in the clip’s opening moments. “Originally, when I was a baby, they wanted to name me Hailey, but my last name is Bailey. So that wouldn’t have worked,” the 23-year-old songstress continued. “They ultimately decided on Halle, which is very similar to Halle Berry. There’s no one else I rather have a similar name to than her ’cause she’s so cool.”

And I’m JUST as honored to share a name with the very talented and super sweet @HalleBailey!! 🤍 I adore you and I cannot wait to see what I already know is an incredible performance in @Disney’s The Little Mermaid. pic.twitter.com/OlqQFI6PL0 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 21, 2023

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed she met Berry at the 2023 Academy Awards for the first time. Afterward, the Cleveland-born storyteller penned a message to her fellow actress on Twitter. “And I’m just as honored to share a name with the very talented and super sweet Halle Bailey!!” Berry tweeted. “I adore you, and I cannot wait to see what I already know is an incredible performance in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

Like Berry, Bailey could see an Oscar nomination and possibly a win in the future for her vocals and performance as Ariel in the live-action remake of a Disney classic. Bailey responded to Berry’s message by tweeting, “[I] love you so much. You’re such an inspiration to me!!” While the 23-year-old talent is quickly emerging in the TV/film world, Berry has been a powerhouse force for over two decades. In 1991, she made her movie debut in Jungle Fever. Since then, she has starred in over 20 films and won countless awards.