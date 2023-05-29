Photo: Don Arnold / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

The Little Mermaid made a big splash at the box office in its premiere weekend. The live-action film starring Halle Bailey as the beloved red-haired Ariel raked in $95.5 million between Friday (May 26) and Sunday (May 28), according to CBS News.

The holiday weekend has yet to wrap up, meaning the movie could potentially bring in millions more today (May 29). But the wet and wild adventure far exceeded its competition, outpacing films like Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Disney flick earned $38 million on its premiere day alone; Fast X, its closest competitor, pulled in $23 million throughout the whole weekend.

If The Little Mermaid earns a total of $126.9 million by the end of the four-day holiday weekend, it would become the third-highest-earning movie to premiere on Memorial Day weekend ever. It would only be outdone by 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, which earned $160 million, and 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which earned $139 million. As such, it would be the highest-earning children’s movie to premiere over the late May weekend.

Disney has taken to remaking some of their classic stories in recent years in the form of live-action versions. From The Lion King to Mulan, some of the film giant’s biggest movies to date are getting a makeover. The Little Mermaid was one of the most highly anticipated ones from the outset after Halle Bailey was announced to be playing Ariel.

Young girls, especially young Black girls, have been thrilled about the movie before it even hit theaters. Halle admitted in an interview with Good Morning America, seen below, that she’s humbled by every clip she sees of young girls celebrating her turn as the iconic mermaid.

“Seeing beautiful videos like this every day make me cry,” she said. “I’m just in a constant state of awe and so grateful that they are able to see themselves in a character like Ariel. I mean, we deserve to have representation, where we can look and be like, ‘Wow, I’m worthy, too! She looks like me!”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Halle Bailey

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Twitter applauds "Power Book II: Ghost" jaw-dropping season three finale

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj has Twitter ready to reserve theater tickets as she teases collab with Ice Spice for "Barbie World"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Halle Bailey says “blood, sweat, and tears” went into making 'The Little Mermaid'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Angela Bassett pens heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Chlöe says she "broke down crying" the first time she read the ‘Swarm’ script

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.24.2023

Lupita Nyong'o addresses Janelle Monáe dating rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Kel Mitchell take a humorous route in response to Jada Pinkett-Smith's 'Set It Off' comparisons

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Halle Bailey, Fantasia, and other stars shine in 'The Color Purple' trailer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Twitter applauds "Power Book II: Ghost" jaw-dropping season three finale

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj has Twitter ready to reserve theater tickets as she teases collab with Ice Spice for "Barbie World"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Halle Bailey says “blood, sweat, and tears” went into making 'The Little Mermaid'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Angela Bassett pens heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Chlöe says she "broke down crying" the first time she read the ‘Swarm’ script

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.24.2023

Lupita Nyong'o addresses Janelle Monáe dating rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Kel Mitchell take a humorous route in response to Jada Pinkett-Smith's 'Set It Off' comparisons

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Halle Bailey, Fantasia, and other stars shine in 'The Color Purple' trailer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any of your faves make the cut?

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
View More