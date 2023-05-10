On May 19, much of the world will head to theaters for the 10th and penultimate installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, which will see Vin Diesel and an ensemble cast back on what’s sure to be an explosive adventure. Last Friday (May 5), fans were able to prepare for the blockbuster release via the new single “Won’t Back Down,” a collaboration between YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Louisville country star Bailey Zimmerman, and Irish pop-rock musician Dermot Kennedy. Produced by Johnny Goldstein, the track is anchored by YoungBoy’s emotionally charged verse about standing tall for your people in the face of adversity.

“They expect me for to back down, it’s my destiny, and this might get the best of me, I can’t let you get ahead of us, I’ma have to escort you to a seat, through it all, we can’t fail ‘causе the plan is for us to achieve, I’m usually needin’ somе peace, hopin’ pain quickly leave, I admit, I say I’m fallin’, but for my family, rise up, plan on completin’ every mission now before my time up, inside this car, I get it done, just watch my motor climb up, protectin’ all the ones I love, can’t let this evil blind us…”

It’s already been an extremely productive 2023 for YoungBoy, beginning with the January release I Rest My Case. That project contained 19 songs and production from Powers Pleasant, ISM, Ayo E Go Krazy, TnTXD, Dmac, DatBoiGetro, Jai Beats, India Got Them Beats, and more. Months later, the Baton Rouge emcee continued his momentum with Don’t Try This At Home, complete with features from Mariah The Scientist, Nicki Minaj, The Kid LAROI, and Post Malone. This Friday (May 12), YoungBoy will return with another body of work titled Richest Opp. Press play on the visual for Won’t Back Down below.