These days, if you look up the word “consistency” in the dictionary, there is a good chance you would see a picture of NBA YoungBoy next to it. The way he records, it would be nearly impossible to catch up with if you tried. Although he has not really seen the mainstream light yet, the Baton Rouge rapper carved his own lane and his name holds substantial weight in the industry.

At the rate YoungBoy is going, he will more than likely surpass OG vets like Curren$y and Gucci Mane (as far as consistency goes) when it is all said and done. Today (April 21), he drops off his second album of 2023 Don’t Try This At Home.

I speak for everybody when I say society needed a new 33 song NBA Youngboy album — owengawel5 (@owengawel5) April 21, 2023

Similar to Drake‘s More Life, Don’t Try This At Home is more of a playlist than an album — simply because of the 33-song tracklist. Given YB’s track record, the LP just might go No. 1 on Apple Music charts again due to his loyal cult-like fan base support.

NBA YoungBoy is also about to achieve something pretty huge for an artist his age. The 23-year-old is on track to be the youngest rapper to have 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His first single, “Untouchable,” charted at No. 95 in 2017. Since then, YB has managed to chart 97 more times as a lead artist or a feature. Some of the other rappers to achieve this are of course Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, and JAY-Z.

At this pace with Don’t Try This At Home and his future work, he is surely guaranteed to reach that milestone in due time. The album features Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. Check it out now!