Photo: Cover art for NBA YoungBoy ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

These days, if you look up the word “consistency” in the dictionary, there is a good chance you would see a picture of NBA YoungBoy next to it. The way he records, it would be nearly impossible to catch up with if you tried. Although he has not really seen the mainstream light yet, the Baton Rouge rapper carved his own lane and his name holds substantial weight in the industry.

At the rate YoungBoy is going, he will more than likely surpass OG vets like Curren$y and Gucci Mane (as far as consistency goes) when it is all said and done. Today (April 21), he drops off his second album of 2023 Don’t Try This At Home.

Similar to Drake‘s More Life, Don’t Try This At Home is more of a playlist than an album — simply because of the 33-song tracklist. Given YB’s track record, the LP just might go No. 1 on Apple Music charts again due to his loyal cult-like fan base support.

NBA YoungBoy is also about to achieve something pretty huge for an artist his age. The 23-year-old is on track to be the youngest rapper to have 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His first single, “Untouchable,” charted at No. 95 in 2017. Since then, YB has managed to chart 97 more times as a lead artist or a feature. Some of the other rappers to achieve this are of course Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, and JAY-Z.

At this pace with Don’t Try This At Home and his future work, he is surely guaranteed to reach that milestone in due time. The album features Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. Check it out now!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
NBA YoungBoy
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More