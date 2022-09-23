Vince Staples continues to express interest in broadening his horizons beyond the music industry. This time, the Long Beach native is setting his sights upon the Fast & Furious franchise.

“Somebody tell The Rock to put me in the Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” said Staples in a tweet shared on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Not only is the 29-year-old entertainer keeping fans on their toes with his rap game, but he is slowly but surely preparing to make his mark across film and television. As previously reported by REVOLT, Netflix confirmed that “The Vince Staples Show,” a comedy series loosely based on the rapper’s life, has been greenlit for the streaming platform.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on ‘The Vince Staples Show,'” said the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Staples is currently racking up his acting credits with an upcoming appearance in the White Men Can’t Jump remake starring fellow emcee Jack Harlow and former “Power” actor, Sinqua Walls. In addition to that, Staples has also joined the cast of an upcoming series based on the cult classic film The Wood. He has been cast as Jamal, “an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.”

Staples continues to step outside the box when it comes to his lane as an artist. In December 2021, he debuted his first graphic novel “Limbo Beach,” which Staples says “is the story of lost children fighting to regain their stolen youth.” “It takes place in a world similar to the one that we all live in, where we are shaped by our experiences and those around us,” said Staples at the time. “I appreciate the opportunity to create these stories in a way that I never have before. Hopefully, it is the first of many.”