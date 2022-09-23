Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.23.2022

Vince Staples continues to express interest in broadening his horizons beyond the music industry. This time, the Long Beach native is setting his sights upon the Fast & Furious franchise.

“Somebody tell The Rock to put me in the Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” said Staples in a tweet shared on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Not only is the 29-year-old entertainer keeping fans on their toes with his rap game, but he is slowly but surely preparing to make his mark across film and television. As previously reported by REVOLT, Netflix confirmed that “The Vince Staples Show,” a comedy series loosely based on the rapper’s life, has been greenlit for the streaming platform.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on ‘The Vince Staples Show,'” said the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Staples is currently racking up his acting credits with an upcoming appearance in the White Men Can’t Jump remake starring fellow emcee Jack Harlow and former “Power” actor, Sinqua Walls. In addition to that, Staples has also joined the cast of an upcoming series based on the cult classic film The Wood. He has been cast as Jamal, “an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.”

Staples continues to step outside the box when it comes to his lane as an artist. In December 2021, he debuted his first graphic novel “Limbo Beach,” which Staples says “is the story of lost children fighting to regain their stolen youth.” “It takes place in a world similar to the one that we all live in, where we are shaped by our experiences and those around us,” said Staples at the time. “I appreciate the opportunity to create these stories in a way that I never have before. Hopefully, it is the first of many.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Vince Staples

Trending
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
View More