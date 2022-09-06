Vince Staples is taking his talents to television! The rapper will headline his own scripted comedy series, loosely inspired by his life, at Netflix. It is also set to be based in Staples’ hometown of Long Beach, California, Deadline reports.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Paksota, Netflix Head of Comedy, in an official news release shared Tuesday (Sept. 6). “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

The series, led by Kenya Barris’ Khalabo production company, will also feature the “Black-ish” creator as an executive producer alongside Staples. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on ‘The Vince Staples Show,'” said the “Take Me Home” emcee. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Staples is turning out to be quite the creative. In 2021, he released his own graphic novel, “Limbo Beach,” and although this is his first show as the headliner, it isn’t the Long Beach native’s first rodeo in front of the big screen. Recently, he wrapped filming for the 20th Century Studios’ reboot of White Men Can’t Jump starring fellow emcee Jack Harlow and “Power” actor Sinqua Walls. As previously reported by REVOLT, Staples was also cast in the upcoming Showtime comedy “The Wood,” which is based on the 1999 film classic film featuring Taye Diggs, Omar Epps, and a host of others.

The “Magic” lyricist’s work as an actor follows the April release of his fifth studio album LP Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which received critical acclaim and a top 20 entry on the Billboard 200 chart just one week within its release. The project featured 16 tracks and collaborations with other artists, including Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign and more.