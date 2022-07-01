Back in 1999, moviegoers headed into theaters to enjoy the coming-of-age film The Wood, which starred Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones, and Taye Diggs as three longtime friends reflecting on their before an upcoming wedding. The film has since become a cult classic for its honest look into Black life in Inglewood, California prior to the turn of the century.

According to Variety, a series is now in the works that will bring The Wood to the small screen. Said to be a comedy, a pilot for the show — which sees writer-director Rick Famuyiwa back at the helm — has already been picked up by Showtime. Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones will be returning as Slim and Tanya, respectively, and will be joined by Xavier Mills, Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg, and Essence Renae in starring roles.

It’s also being reported that Vince Staples is joining the ensemble to play as Jamal, “an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.” Staples‘ inclusion will make for his latest collaboration with Famuyiwa, who previously worked with the Long Beach talent on the 2015 movie Dope.

In addition to the aforementioned, Staples is also making an appearance in the forthcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump. The reimagining of Ron Shelton’s 1992 classic also stars Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Tamera Kissen.

Staples’ new acting gig follows his fifth studio LP Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which was released back in April. That project contained 16 tracks and additional contributions from Mustard, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Dahi, Kenny Beats, Cardo, Johnny Juliano, and more. Ramona Park received both critical acclaim and a top 20 entry on the Billboard 200 following its first week of release.