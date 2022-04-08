It should go without being said that the west coast has bred some of the best rappers we have ever seen through the years. The amount of audio dope we have been gifted through the years from California artists has only elevated the game for the better. Vince Staples, for sure, is a descendant of each of the legendary west coast rappers in one way or the other. The Long Beach, CA artist has been applying some serious pressure dating back to 2011 and today (Apr 8), the 28-year-old is in full throttle with the release of his fifth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart and it is thorough from top to bottom.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — RPBMH 💔 April 8th (@vincestaples) April 7, 2022

Recently, Vince Staples chopped it up with Hot 97’s Real Late with Peter Rosenberg. During the conversation, the two thoroughly discuss an array of topics. In fact, the “Magic” MC goes on to slam major labels — he even likens them to death profiteers. Thus far, the Long Beach native’s body of work has a lot of attention on it. Often, his keen perspective widely resonates with the public. His highly anticipated Ramona Park Broke My Heart couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Eventually, the conversation covers the evolution of music business practices. Here, Vince Staples contemplates the rationale behind celebrating death. “When you hear N.O.R.E. and all those other people talk about the role that their A&R’s and executives had in their life, moving them out and doing certain things for them, like when Snoop talks about Master P moving him out to New Orleans. I don’t think anyone’s doing that anymore,” shares the reflective rapper, “I think they see the money in the violence. Back then, the violence ruined the money.”

Ramona Park Broke My Heart has a total of 16 records for your enjoyment, check it out now.