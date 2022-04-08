By DJ First Class
  /  04.08.2022

It should go without being said that the west coast has bred some of the best rappers we have ever seen through the years. The amount of audio dope we have been gifted through the years from California artists has only elevated the game for the better. Vince Staples, for sure, is a descendant of each of the legendary west coast rappers in one way or the other. The Long Beach, CA artist has been applying some serious pressure dating back to 2011 and today (Apr 8), the 28-year-old is in full throttle with the release of his fifth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart and it is thorough from top to bottom.

Recently, Vince Staples chopped it up with Hot 97’s Real Late with Peter Rosenberg. During the conversation, the two thoroughly discuss an array of topics. In fact, the “Magic” MC goes on to slam major labels — he even likens them to death profiteers. Thus far, the Long Beach native’s body of work has a lot of attention on it. Often, his keen perspective widely resonates with the public. His highly anticipated Ramona Park Broke My Heart couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Eventually, the conversation covers the evolution of music business practices. Here, Vince Staples contemplates the rationale behind celebrating death. “When you hear N.O.R.E. and all those other people talk about the role that their A&R’s and executives had in their life, moving them out and doing certain things for them, like when Snoop talks about Master P moving him out to New Orleans. I don’t think anyone’s doing that anymore,” shares the reflective rapper, “I think they see the money in the violence. Back then, the violence ruined the money.”

Ramona Park Broke My Heart has a total of 16 records for your enjoyment, check it out now.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Vince Staples

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More