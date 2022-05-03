Last month, Vince Staples blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART, which contained 16 songs and additional features from Mustard, Lil Baby, and Ty Dolla $ign. One track, the Frano-produced “WHEN SPARKS FLY,” takes inspiration from Nas’ classic It Was Written standout “I Gave You Power” and sees the Long Beach star rapping about a relationship with a gun:

“She said, ‘Baby, keep me closely, love it when you hold me, know that I’m a real one, I don’t do no ghostin’, I know that you love me, you don’t gotta show me, off to the world, please, hide me from the police, everywhere you go, we together, inseparable, you know I’m down for whatever, protective of you, I don’t wanna use protection with you, but the glove’ll keep you safe if you ever get loose, never put you in a jam, hold whatever for you…'”

“WHEN SPARKS FLY” now boasts a matching video courtesy of C. Blacksmith and Staples himself. Keeping things fairly simple and focus on the music, viewers can see Staples delivering his bars while laying on a woman’s lap on a park bench — complete with bright blue hues focused over him as he performs.

The video for “WHEN SPARKS FLY” is part of a larger performance that Vince Staples created alongside Moment House dubbed Ramona Park Broke My Heart The Musical, which saw the critically acclaimed talent giving the world a unique rendition of a live performative experience. As described via social media, The Musical was “an immersive Moment featuring Staples as he performs his new album along with music spanning his entire catalog.” Said experience took place over the weekend — whether or not the entire set will become available is yet to be seen.

Press play on “WHEN SPARKS FLY” below.