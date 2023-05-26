Although Chlöe Bailey ended her first solo tour earlier this month, she now shares a behind-the-scenes look with fans.

On Thursday (May 25), the talented Atlanta native released In Pieces Tour (Documentary). The six-minute video revealed intimate and special moments of the 24-year-old songstress’ first headlining road experience.

Speaking of the memorable journey, Chlöe wrote on Instagram, “What an incredible run. I will never forget this moment in my life. There was definitely enough blood, sweat, and tears to fill a swimming pool. But you all made it so worthwhile. Freedom, that’s what I felt every time I stepped on that stage.”

The “Treat Me” songstress added, ” It was almost as if I could fly. Thank you for flying high with me, for loving me, for selling the stage out every night, and [for] making my first headlining tour so special. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

In April 2023, Chlöe headed on the road for several weeks after releasing her debut solo album, In Pieces. The multitalented artist took fans by storm with her soulful voice, guests including her sister Halle Bailey, and ability to put on a memorable show.

Along with dropping an album and headlining a tour, Chlöe has built her resume as an actress. After starring alongside her sister in Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” the “For the Night” star has boasted her acting credits. Within the past year, she has delivered on featured roles in Donald Glover’s “Swarm,” Peacock’s Praise This, and Jane. After nearly working nonstop, Chlöe recently revealed she took a solo break. The “Surprise” songwriter shared a video of herself enjoying the luxuries of a tropical trip, including swimming and zip lining. On Twitter, she said, “Baby finally went on vacation.”

baby finally went on vacation 🌻🌊 pic.twitter.com/k1MtxqNG7o — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) May 22, 2023

Watch Chlöe’s full In Pieces (Documentary) below: