For this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” Chlöe Bailey gives a raw and open-hearted interview as she discusses her journey from singing outside of W Hotels in Atlanta to signing with Beyoncé’s label, Parkwood. Chlöe also talks about the struggles and victories she experienced as she branched out into a solo career, her sister Halle Bailey, life in LA, dating, fame, her viral sex scene in “Swarm” and much more. Watch!