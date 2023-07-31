Wizkid is currently embarking on his “More Love, Less Ego Tour.” The first leg kicked off in March and came to an end on April 7 in Los Angeles, California. The concert in London was the kickoff to the newly added dates in Europe and North America. This tour is in support of his 13-track fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, which was released in November of 2022. It features Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. The Grammy-nominated project peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard World Albums chart.

As previously reported by REVOLT, back in January of this year, Wizkid took to his social media to announce that he will be going on tour with fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido. “After my ‘[More Love, Less Ego] Tour,’ Davido and I [are] going on tour! Save your coins! I no wan hear pim,” the “Mood” singer shared in his Instagram Story to fans who have been anticipating a collaboration from the duo for a very long time.