Wande Coal had hundreds of fans shaking up the venue as he kicked off his five city North American tour last night (June 17) at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter performed some of his biggest hits which includes “Amorawa,” “The Kick,” “Kpono,” “Baby Hello,” “Kiss Your Hand,” “You Bad,” “Rotate,” “Bumper To Bumper,” “Again,” “So Mi So” and many more.

Coal also performed his 2017 hit single “Iskaba” with Nigerian DJ, record producer, and artist DJ Tunez, who also served as his official DJ for the night. Coal brought out Nigerian singer Ayo Jay on the stage to perform his 2013 smash hit “Your Number.” He then closed out the show with “Gentility,” a song he shares with Nigerian record producer melvitto.

The day before (June 16) this show, Coal was spotted at American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Davido’s “We Rise By Lifting Others” tour at the 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Benefit Concert in New York City. He joined Davido on staged as he surprised fans with a performance.

Coal’s last studio album was Wanted, which was released back in 2015. Since then, he’s released singles and collaborated with fellow Afrobeats artists including Olamide, DJ Neptune, Fireboy DML, and Davido, just to name a few.