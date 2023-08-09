On Tuesday (Aug. 8), NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series hosted Action Bronson as their latest guest. During a roughly 30-minute set, the NYC talent blessed online viewers and the audience in the room with live renditions of “Dmtri,” “Live from the Moon,” “Baby Blue” (sans Chance The Rapper), and more.

During his performance of “Terry,” Action stumbled over the lyrics and asked his band, Human Growth Hormone, to start over. “If I don’t do it right, it’s not right,” he said before admitting the real reason behind the minor mishap. “I also want to let you know the edibles just hit, and I’ve been pretty good so far. I’ve been holding my s**t together,” the artist proclaimed as attendees laughed. He also explained that he was rubbing his head as he rapped because he “was trying to download the words.” Ultimately, the slip up did little to derail a solid production.