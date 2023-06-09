After starting off Black Music Month with a legend, NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” concerts continued celebrating with another icon — Babyface.

Yesterday (June 8), the 11-time Grammy Award winner graced the video series with timeless love songs he’s written and sung. Tank, Avery Wilson, and Chanté Moore joined the R&B musical powerhouse as background vocalists.

Some of the songs performed during the mini concert included The Deele and Babyface’s “Two Occasions,” “Whip Appeal,” Karyn White’s “Superwoman,” Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry,” and many more. Before playing the 1995 single “Can We Talk,” the hitmaking record producer affirmed the track was always intended for Tevin Campbell.

After watching Babyface’s concert, fans flooded the internet, sharing their appreciation for him and his contribution to the industry. “I have seen Babyface live, and nothing goes off like the section of his concerts where he sings the hits he wrote for other people. Songs for Madonna, Mary J. for Waiting to Exhale, and Tevin are all showing the unlimited gifts we have received for decades from his pen. ‘Tiny Desk,'” one person wrote.

I have seen Babyface live and nothing goes off like the section of his concerts where he sings the hits he wrote for other people. Songs for Madonna, Mary J for Waiting to Exhale, and Tevin are all showing the unlimited gifts we have received for decades from his pen. #TinyDesk — Natasha Lightfoot 🇦🇬 (@njlightfoot) June 9, 2023

Other users were shocked to learn that Babyface wrote some songs that have become a staple in the R&B world. “Babyface’s ‘Tiny Desk‘ is exactly what I needed to get my day going. I had no idea he worked on some of these records,” one person wrote.

Babyface’s Tiny Desk is exactly what I needed to get my day going. I had no idea he worked on some of these records 🤯 — Dion 💕⚡️ (@TyShawnDion) June 9, 2023

A third user spoke about their excitement from seeing Babyface’s guest R&B vocalists. “Y’all, I’m only 36 seconds into this Babyface ‘Tiny Desk,'” the user tweeted. “And I had to pause it and yell at the way Chanté, Avery, and Tank came in.”

Y’all I’m only 36 second into this Babyface Tiny Desk and I had to pause it and yell at the way Chanté, Avery, and Tank came in pic.twitter.com/TWwghPDSbF — Melissa Kimble (she/her) 🏁 (@Melissa_Kimble) June 9, 2023

As previously mentioned, on June 5, the series kicked off Black Music Month with soulful legend Charlie Wilson. See how other Twitter users responded to Babyface’s “Tiny Desk” concert below:

They didn't have to hit us with a Babyface #TinyDeskConcert so soon after Charlie Wilson. Whew budddy. Happy Friday. — Fred (@SaborenSonido) June 9, 2023

How does one human have such a catalogue 😱 I really can never believe that Babyface is real! That pen??? production??? What do you mean? — Mosa 🖤 (@Mosam) June 9, 2023

Chanté Moore and Babyface performing “Take A Bow” on tiny desk this is how I win! Still my favorite Madonna song (and she has a lot of them let’s not start) — BRI (@BriMalandro) June 9, 2023

Y’all the GOAT Babyface got a new TinyDesk with Avery Wilson, Chante Moore and Tank singing background vocals for him! When I tell you this is my kind of carrying on! — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) June 9, 2023