Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

After starting off Black Music Month with a legend, NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” concerts continued celebrating with another icon — Babyface.

Yesterday (June 8), the 11-time Grammy Award winner graced the video series with timeless love songs he’s written and sung. Tank, Avery Wilson, and Chanté Moore joined the R&B musical powerhouse as background vocalists.

Some of the songs performed during the mini concert included The Deele and Babyface’s “Two Occasions,” “Whip Appeal,” Karyn White’s “Superwoman,” Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry,” and many more. Before playing the 1995 single “Can We Talk,” the hitmaking record producer affirmed the track was always intended for Tevin Campbell.

After watching Babyface’s concert, fans flooded the internet, sharing their appreciation for him and his contribution to the industry. “I have seen Babyface live, and nothing goes off like the section of his concerts where he sings the hits he wrote for other people. Songs for Madonna, Mary J. for Waiting to Exhale, and Tevin are all showing the unlimited gifts we have received for decades from his pen. ‘Tiny Desk,'” one person wrote.

Other users were shocked to learn that Babyface wrote some songs that have become a staple in the R&B world. “Babyface’s ‘Tiny Desk‘ is exactly what I needed to get my day going. I had no idea he worked on some of these records,” one person wrote.

A third user spoke about their excitement from seeing Babyface’s guest R&B vocalists. “Y’all, I’m only 36 seconds into this Babyface ‘Tiny Desk,'” the user tweeted. “And I had to pause it and yell at the way Chanté, Avery, and Tank came in.”

As previously mentioned, on June 5, the series kicked off Black Music Month with soulful legend Charlie Wilson. See how other Twitter users responded to Babyface’s “Tiny Desk” concert below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Babyface
R&B

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" wardrobe features 41 custom Jimmy Choo shoes

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

'Little Mermaid' fans joke Halle Bailey is "tougher than the Marines" after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Tour Tales | Summer Jam prep had Lola Brooke panicking, but Teyana Taylor held the rising star down

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

Beyoncé's fans show love as they shout out her BeyGOOD efforts during the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Usher and Jazmine Sullivan grace the 2023 Roots Picnic stage together and leave fans wanting a collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor continues to cement her place as a creative director by adding Lola Brooke to her roster

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Kelly Rowland teases new music is finally on the horizon: "I feel the urgency"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Issa Rae jokes that being Usher's "Superstar" during intimate performance was a nightmare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Twitter says Teyana Taylor is a rare talent after watching Summer Walker's Atlanta performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Fan fumbles proposal at Beyoncé concert and Twitter isn't letting up

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Chilli gets candid about her past romance with Usher ahead of Lifetime's 'TLC Forever' premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Halle Bailey gushes at the support of 'The Little Mermaid' as the film passes $200 million globally

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023
