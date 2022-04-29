By Regina Cho
  /  04.29.2022

Today (April 29) Action Bronson unveiled Cocodrillo Turbo, his sixth studio album. The new LP features Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, as well as production from the Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself. In a statement, Action Bronson explained, “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

To further delve into the journey and add creative context, Action Bronson paired the album release with a short film titled Spirit Crocodile (The Story of El Cocodrillo Turbo).  The eleven-minute short film is directed by Jason Goldwatch, who has previously worked with stars like Pusha T, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Nas, and The Roots. The images and footage are filtered through the lens of psychedelia as music from the album soundtracks and flow with it.

Cocodrillo Turbo follows Action Bronson’s fifth studio album Only For Dolphins, which came out in 2020 featured cuts like “Mongolia,” the Hologram and Meyhem Lauren-assisted cut produced by Action Bronson himself. However, there’s still more to come, as this is only the first phase. “SPIRITUAL CROCODILE REALM STAGE 1. APRIL 29th IS THE AWAKENING. BE READY,” reads the description of the video.

Water is also the basis of his James Larese-directed video for “Subzero,” which was the album’s first single that fans received at the top of the month to prep for what was to come. As the rapper navigates a tsunami hitting New York, fans get a slew of bars laced with Bronson’s signature flow.

Be sure to press play on Action Bronson’s Spirit Crocodile (The Story of El Cocodrillo Turbo) down below. You can also check out the Cocodrillo Turbo below that in case you missed it.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Action Bronson

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Ashley Bella’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with socially conscious art studio owner Ashley Bella to discuss her favorite ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.27.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More