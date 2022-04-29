Today (April 29) Action Bronson unveiled Cocodrillo Turbo, his sixth studio album. The new LP features Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, as well as production from the Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself. In a statement, Action Bronson explained, “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

To further delve into the journey and add creative context, Action Bronson paired the album release with a short film titled Spirit Crocodile (The Story of El Cocodrillo Turbo). The eleven-minute short film is directed by Jason Goldwatch, who has previously worked with stars like Pusha T, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Nas, and The Roots. The images and footage are filtered through the lens of psychedelia as music from the album soundtracks and flow with it.

Cocodrillo Turbo follows Action Bronson’s fifth studio album Only For Dolphins, which came out in 2020 featured cuts like “Mongolia,” the Hologram and Meyhem Lauren-assisted cut produced by Action Bronson himself. However, there’s still more to come, as this is only the first phase. “SPIRITUAL CROCODILE REALM STAGE 1. APRIL 29th IS THE AWAKENING. BE READY,” reads the description of the video.

Water is also the basis of his James Larese-directed video for “Subzero,” which was the album’s first single that fans received at the top of the month to prep for what was to come. As the rapper navigates a tsunami hitting New York, fans get a slew of bars laced with Bronson’s signature flow.

Be sure to press play on Action Bronson’s Spirit Crocodile (The Story of El Cocodrillo Turbo) down below. You can also check out the Cocodrillo Turbo below that in case you missed it.