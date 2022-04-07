Today (Apr. 7), Action Bronson has announced his new album Cocodrillo Turbo is officially set to release at the end of this month on Apr. 29 via Loma Vista. The album will include features from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, Meyhem Lauren with production from The Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano and Action Bronson.

He took a moment to express the source of inspiration for the forthcoming album. “I first came up with this album while in the water,” he said. “I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign,” he explains.

The water is also the basis of his new James Larese directed video for the album’s first single “Subzero.” As the rapper navigates a tsunami hitting New York, fans get a slew of bars laced with Bronson’s signature flow:

Running through the woods, I drop my nine in the snow (Uh) Ten feet deep, look like a pile of blow/ Had to choke a motherfucker on the side of the road (Uh) I can feel my blood boil, man, I’m out of control (Yeah) Wetsuit thick so I can shred when it’s ice (Uh)/ Then lo lay in bed with your wife (Uh) and get mad head from your wife (Uh)

Then get out of bed with your wife (Ah) ’cause I don’t cut the bread with a knife (Ah)/ I rip it like a man supposed to leather jacket, Mickey Mantel poster (True)/

Upon its release, Cocodrillo Turbo will follow Action Bronson’s fifth studio album Only For Dolphins, which came out in 2020 featured cuts like “Mongolia,” the Hologram and Meyhem Lauren-assisted cut produced by Action Bronson himself.

Be sure to press play on “SubZero” by Action Bronson down below an keep a look out for Cocodrillo Turbo coming soon.