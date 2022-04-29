By DJ First Class
  /  04.29.2022

One thing’s for sure and two thing’s for certain, Action Bronson knows his roles and he plays them all well. The New York native has a lengthy resume filled with all types of highlight placements. On the music scene, he boasts a collection of projects, including work with talented producers like Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, and The Alchemist. He’s ventured into the film & TV world with his own food travel show Fuck, That’s Delicious, and a nightly food talk show The Untitled Action Bronson Show. He also landed an appearance in the 2019 film, The Irishman. Meshing the beauties of his food world with that of the music world, today (Apr 28) Action Bronson fires up the stove and serves up a fantastic dish with his new album Cocodrillo Turbo.

Cocodrillo Turbo serves as Action Bronson’s sixth studio album and follows his 2020 album Only for Dolphins. The new LP features Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, as well as production from the Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself. In a statement, Action Bronson explained, “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

While the hip hop world is often filled with dark tales about the streets and its dangers, Bronson opts to live elsewhere. Staying true to himself and the personality that he’s carried over the past decade, the New York rapper re-assumes the role of the comical and at times out-of-pocket, yet appreciated, uncle on Cocodrillo Turbo. He’s certainly one of the best in the underground realm of hip hop and if you haven’t been up to speed over the last 10 years, now is the perfect time hop on board! Check it out now.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Action Bronson

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Ashley Bella’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with socially conscious art studio owner Ashley Bella to discuss her favorite ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.27.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More