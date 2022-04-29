One thing’s for sure and two thing’s for certain, Action Bronson knows his roles and he plays them all well. The New York native has a lengthy resume filled with all types of highlight placements. On the music scene, he boasts a collection of projects, including work with talented producers like Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, and The Alchemist. He’s ventured into the film & TV world with his own food travel show Fuck, That’s Delicious, and a nightly food talk show The Untitled Action Bronson Show. He also landed an appearance in the 2019 film, The Irishman. Meshing the beauties of his food world with that of the music world, today (Apr 28) Action Bronson fires up the stove and serves up a fantastic dish with his new album Cocodrillo Turbo.

COCODRILLO TURBO AT MIDNIGHT. — *EL COCODRILLO TURBO* (@ActionBronson) April 28, 2022

Cocodrillo Turbo serves as Action Bronson’s sixth studio album and follows his 2020 album Only for Dolphins. The new LP features Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, as well as production from the Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself. In a statement, Action Bronson explained, “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

While the hip hop world is often filled with dark tales about the streets and its dangers, Bronson opts to live elsewhere. Staying true to himself and the personality that he’s carried over the past decade, the New York rapper re-assumes the role of the comical and at times out-of-pocket, yet appreciated, uncle on Cocodrillo Turbo. He’s certainly one of the best in the underground realm of hip hop and if you haven’t been up to speed over the last 10 years, now is the perfect time hop on board! Check it out now.