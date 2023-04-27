Larry June and The Alchemist showed off their musical chemistry with the release of their The Great Escape album in March. The project came equipped with 15 luxurious tracks and assists from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Joey BADA$$, and more. The project was led by singles like “60 Days,” “89 Earthquake,” “Palisades, CA,” and “Porsches In Spanish.”
Today (April 27), the pair returned with the latest offering from the body of work, the official music video for “Solid Plan” featuring Action Bronson. The cinematic clip was directed by Sean Kelly and stars Hassan Johnson. On the track, June drops some bars about how he carries himself when he’s far from home:
“Like Carlos Slim, I’m doin’ numbers, makin’ it quick, apollonia on my plate, quick weekend trip/ Closin’ deals behind bulletproof tint, he probably did it, but n**ga, not like this, in Mexico with a chemist at Four Seasons just chillin’/ I might cop me some art, the architecture is different/ We gotta play this s**t smart, we in a whole ‘nother region”
In related news, the Bay Area rapper announced he will be hitting the road soon for the “Larry’s Market Run Tour,” a 47-city trek that will bring his hits all across North America. Kicking off May 8 in Minneapolis, the Live Nation-produced run will hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many more before coming to a close with a hometown show on July 23 in Oakland.
The Alchemist was booked and busy all throughout the last year. Some standout projects he was behind the boards for were Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and One More with MIKE and Wiki. He dropped off his own project back in December of 2022 titled The Alchemist Sandwich, which had appearances from names like ScHoolboy Q, Benny The Butcher, Action Bronson, Black Thought, and many more.
Be sure to press play on Larry June and The Alchemist’s brand new “Solid Plan” music video featuring Action Bronson down below.
