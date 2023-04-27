Photo: Screenshot from Larry June an The Alchemist’s “Solid Plan” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist showed off their musical chemistry with the release of their The Great Escape album in March. The project came equipped with 15 luxurious tracks and assists from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Joey BADA$$, and more. The project was led by singles like “60 Days,” “89 Earthquake,” “Palisades, CA,” and “Porsches In Spanish.”

Today (April 27), the pair returned with the latest offering from the body of work, the official music video for “Solid Plan” featuring Action Bronson. The cinematic clip was directed by Sean Kelly and stars Hassan Johnson. On the track, June drops some bars about how he carries himself when he’s far from home:

“Like Carlos Slim, I’m doin’ numbers, makin’ it quick, apollonia on my plate, quick weekend trip/ Closin’ deals behind bulletproof tint, he probably did it, but n**ga, not like this, in Mexico with a chemist at Four Seasons just chillin’/ I might cop me some art, the architecture is different/ We gotta play this s**t smart, we in a whole ‘nother region”

In related news, the Bay Area rapper announced he will be hitting the road soon for the “Larry’s Market Run Tour,” a 47-city trek that will bring his hits all across North America. Kicking off May 8 in Minneapolis, the Live Nation-produced run will hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many more before coming to a close with a hometown show on July 23 in Oakland.

The Alchemist was booked and busy all throughout the last year. Some standout projects he was behind the boards for were Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and One More with MIKE and Wiki. He dropped off his own project back in December of 2022 titled The Alchemist Sandwich, which had appearances from names like ScHoolboy Q, Benny The Butcher, Action Bronson, Black Thought, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Larry June and The Alchemist’s brand new “Solid Plan” music video featuring Action Bronson down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Snupe Bandz lives it up in new "Bigger Dreams" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren join forces for "OD Wilson" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Listen to Ralo's new album '97 Months'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

NLE Choppa drops off "Ain't Gonna Answer" dance video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Jack Harlow surprises fans with 'Jackman' album announcement

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Pras convicted of conspiring against the U.S. government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Cordae joins Machine Gun Kelly for new "Doja (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Calboy shares new "Trippin Bout It" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Rico Nasty unveils latest visual for "Turn It Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Action Bronson
Larry June
New Music
Rap
The Alchemist

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Snupe Bandz lives it up in new "Bigger Dreams" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren join forces for "OD Wilson" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Listen to Ralo's new album '97 Months'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

NLE Choppa drops off "Ain't Gonna Answer" dance video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Jack Harlow surprises fans with 'Jackman' album announcement

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Pras convicted of conspiring against the U.S. government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Cordae joins Machine Gun Kelly for new "Doja (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Calboy shares new "Trippin Bout It" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Rico Nasty unveils latest visual for "Turn It Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More