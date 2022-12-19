Last Friday (Dec. 16), The Alchemist blessed the masses with his new album, The Alchemist Sandwich. The project contains 10 dope cuts and a wealth of assists from Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Black Thought, Action Bronson, ScHoolboy Q, and more. The project’s opener, “Dean Martin Steaks,” boasts an amazing verse from Roc Marciano, who joined forces with the veteran beatsmith for August’s The Elephant Man’s Bones:

“Dope game, gold chain, camouflage suits, black Range, Jag pink, Carolina blue, masked up, flash bucks, marijuana coof, play the booth, display a Dr. Malachi book, the pie cook, your eyes get the wide look, provide kush, galvanize troops, advertise crooks, the beef got tied up by the hoof, swing on a hook, your horse ain’t on the hook, you’re being cooked, proceed and push, off in that plush European truck, I’m peeing in your cup, my G is seasoned in the dub…”

In regard to Al’s extensive discography, The Alchemist Sandwich follows a slew of food-related projects, including Lunch Meat, Bread, Israeli Salad, and The Food Villian. His highest charting body of work to date, the aptly titled Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs, made landfall in 2020 and debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 following its first week of release.

In a past interview with TIDAL, The Alchemist opened up about being relevant and how his music is received today:

“I think, over time, if people are paying attention and they tune in and they like what they hear, maybe they will react and respond, and it just happens at different times. If I get on somebody’s radar late because they might have just discovered me through somebody — Earl [Sweatshirt] or someone — that’s cool too. I really don’t know. But if I’m getting love, I appreciate it. That’s dope.”

