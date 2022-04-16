The Alchemist has revealed that he has a pop star collaboration in the stash that will surprise fans.

During an impromptu Q&A via Twitter on Saturday (April 16), the renowned producer gave Doja Cat her props and told fans to look out for their track.

“Doja Cat can really rap,” he tweeted. “Wait till u hear what we did.”

The tweet was in response to a question by a fan who asked if the California-bred producer/DJ will release collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion or Doja Cat by 2024.

Thus far, neither have officially collaborated with the Grammy-nominated beat maker, so it’s unclear whether the fan’s question was asked in jest.

Nevertheless, it appears the “Say So” entertainer has linked with the Alchemist, and the collaboration is filled with bars!

Doja recently took home a Grammy at the 2022 awards show for her Planet Her anthem “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA.

She also recently announced that she plans to quit music entirely once she fulfills her contractual obligations.

In tweets that have since been deleted, the rapper/pop star addressed critics who claimed she reneged on her announcement to end her music career.

“For those who are seeing me at the ‘After Hours Tour,’ i’m not bailing,” Doja tweeted. “But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

“So yes that still means i got videos to film, i got performances to do and I got content to drop, so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet,” she continued.

Doja first announced she was quitting music in late March after fans chastised her for failing to meet their expectations

“It’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore,” she wrote via Twitter. “i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

Hopefully, we’ll get to hear the track Alchemist mentioned before Doja dips. Check out the Alchemist’s tweet below: