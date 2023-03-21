Larry June is officially hitting the road for his most massive journey yet. Yesterday (March 20), the Bay Area spitter announced his “Larry’s Market Run Tour,” a 47-city trek that will bring his hits all across North America. Kicking off May 8 in Minneapolis, the Live Nation-produced run will hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many more before coming to a close with a hometown show on July 23 in Oakland.

In related news, the “Smoothies In 1991” rapper and The Alchemist recently announced their The Great Escape joint project will be arriving on March 31. Fans have already received two previews from the forthcoming project, “89 Earthquake” and “60 Days.” June’s last solo release was 2022’s Spaceships on the Blade, which included appearances from Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks.

Presale for the tickets starts this Wednesday (March 22) at 10 a.m. local time here https://larryjune.org/tour. General sale begins this Friday (March 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Be sure to check out the official dates for Larry June’s forthcoming “Larry’s Market Run Tour” down below.

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN

May 9 – Madison, WI

May 10 – Columbia, MO

May 12 – Louisville, KY

May 14 – St Louis, MO

May 15 – Cincinnati, OH

May 16 – Cleveland, OH

May 18 – Little Rock, AR

May 19 – Dallas, TX

May 20 – San Antonio, TX

May 22 – Austin, TX

May 23 – Houston, TX

May 26 – Los Angeles, CA

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ

May 29 – El Paso, TX

May 30 – Tucson, AZ

June 1 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 3 – Eugene, OR

June 4 – Portland, OR

June 5 – Seattle, WA

June 6 – Vancouver, BC

June 10 – Denver, CO

June 13 – Chicago, IL

June 15 – Des Moines, IA

June 17 – Grand Rapids, MI

June 18 – Detroit, MI

June 19 – Toronto, ON

June 21 – Boston, MA

June 22 – New Haven, CT

June 24 – New York, NY

June 25 – Philadelphia, PA

June 27 – Silver Spring, MD

June 29 – Raleigh, NC

June 30 – Charlotte, NC

July 1 – Nashville, TN

July 3 – Charleston, SC

July 5 – Miami, FL

July 6 – Orlando, FL

July 8 – Atlanta, GA

July 10 – New Orleans, LA

July 12 – Oklahoma City, OK

July 14 – Las Vegas, NV

July 15 – San Diego, CA

July 16 – Anaheim, CA

July 19 – Santa Cruz, CA

July 21 – Sacramento, CA

July 23 – Oakland, CA