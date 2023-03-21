Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Larry June is officially hitting the road for his most massive journey yet. Yesterday (March 20), the Bay Area spitter announced his “Larry’s Market Run Tour,” a 47-city trek that will bring his hits all across North America. Kicking off May 8 in Minneapolis, the Live Nation-produced run will hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many more before coming to a close with a hometown show on July 23 in Oakland.

In related news, the “Smoothies In 1991” rapper and The Alchemist recently announced their The Great Escape joint project will be arriving on March 31. Fans have already received two previews from the forthcoming project, “89 Earthquake” and “60 Days.” June’s last solo release was 2022’s Spaceships on the Blade, which included appearances from Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. 

Presale for the tickets starts this Wednesday (March 22) at 10 a.m. local time here https://larryjune.org/tour. General sale begins this Friday (March 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Be sure to check out the official dates for Larry June’s forthcoming “Larry’s Market Run Tour” down below. 

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN

May 9 – Madison, WI 

May 10 – Columbia, MO 

May 12 – Louisville, KY

May 14 – St Louis, MO

May 15 – Cincinnati, OH 

May 16 – Cleveland, OH 

May 18 – Little Rock, AR

May 19 – Dallas, TX

May 20 – San Antonio, TX 

May 22 – Austin, TX

May 23 – Houston, TX 

May 26 – Los Angeles, CA 

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ 

May 29 – El Paso, TX 

May 30 – Tucson, AZ

June 1 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 3 – Eugene, OR

June 4 – Portland, OR

June 5 – Seattle, WA

June 6 – Vancouver, BC 

June 10 – Denver, CO 

June 13 – Chicago, IL 

June 15 – Des Moines, IA 

June 17 – Grand Rapids, MI 

June 18 – Detroit, MI 

June 19 – Toronto, ON

June 21 – Boston, MA 

June 22 – New Haven, CT

June 24 – New York, NY 

June 25 – Philadelphia, PA

June 27 – Silver Spring, MD 

June 29 – Raleigh, NC 

June 30 – Charlotte, NC

July 1 – Nashville, TN 

July 3 – Charleston, SC

July 5 – Miami, FL 

July 6 – Orlando, FL 

July 8 – Atlanta, GA

July 10 – New Orleans, LA

July 12 – Oklahoma City, OK

July 14 – Las Vegas, NV 

July 15 – San Diego, CA

July 16 – Anaheim, CA

July 19 – Santa Cruz, CA

July 21 – Sacramento, CA 

July 23 – Oakland, CA

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris returns to Ghana for a meetup with Sarkodie after 11 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Rick Ross' pet buffaloes escape from his Promise Land estate, roam neighborhood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Larry June
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris returns to Ghana for a meetup with Sarkodie after 11 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Rick Ross' pet buffaloes escape from his Promise Land estate, roam neighborhood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More