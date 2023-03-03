Today (March 3), Larry June and The Alchemist have officially announced their The Great Escape joint project will be arriving on March 31. The two are no strangers to collaboration, as they have linked up on previously released records like last year’s “Breakfast In Monaco” and 2020’s “Rainy Night In SF” by Jay Worthy. Fans have already received two previews from the forthcoming project, “89 Earthquake” and “60 Days.” The latter of the two made noise thanks to a rare verse from The Alchemist:

“My leathеr coat was draggin’ in the dirt (Draggin’), I got buff from bagging the work (Got muscles now)/ I’m at thе table, I’m having a dessert (You see me), three-piece suit with the napkin in the shirt (Uh)/ I’m a big bowl of macaroni (Me), know how to spot and catch a phony, and do the Plaxico to myself before the matrimony (Shoot myself)”

Back in August, the “Orange Juice Wit Dom” rapper unleashed his most recent body of work, Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, he recruited Herm Lewis for the album intro and also connected with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production was handled by Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of The Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more — including longtime collaborator Cardo, who fully produced June’s 2021 album, Into the Late Night.

The Alchemist was booked and busy throughout 2022. Some standout projects he was behind the boards for are Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and One More with MIKE and Wiki. He dropped off his own project back in December of 2022 titled The Alchemist Sandwich, which had appearances from names like ScHoolboy Q, Benny The Butcher, Action Bronson, Black Thought, and many more.