Larry June and The Alchemist have the masses excited for a new joint effort, which the former revealed to be titled The Great Escape. Following the well-received “60 Days,” Wednesday (Mar. 1) saw the duo return with another single titled “89 Earthquake,” presumably named after the famous Loma Prieta earthquake that shook the Bay Area. The booming track matches Al’s key-driven production with June’s boastful bars about his life.

“This that Ace of Spades s***, talkin’ numbers on the jet, lil’ random flight to Vegas, touchdown to a check, picked up a round two, order food off the app, 2K for the denims, somethin’ slight, all jack, takin’ chances daily, man, you n**gas all wack, got three cellphones, still never call back, real millionaire s***, might put it in the Benz, write the s*** off on taxes, have a five-star dinner, man…”

In November of 2022, June delivered his most recent solo effort, Spaceships on the Blade, his highest-charting album to date. That project consisted of 20 songs and appearances from Curren$y, Babyface Ray, Wallo267, 2 Chainz, DUCKWRTH, and Syd. In the same year, he teamed up with Jay Worthy and his LNDN DRGS outfit for the equally dope 2 P’z In A Pod, complete with additional contributions from Suga Free, CeeLo Green, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones.

In an interview with REVOLT, June opened up about the benefits of being an independent artist.

“You get 100 percent of whatever you put out,” he stated. “If you got a solid fan base, you’ll get 100 percent of what you get. That’s all I’m about, I’m about numbers. If the numbers add up, it adds up to me. That’s all it is. I’ll probably never sign with another major again.”

Press play on Larry June and The Alchemist’s “89 Earthquake” below. Hopefully, we’ll be receiving The Great Escape soon.