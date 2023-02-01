Today (Feb. 1), OhGeesy returns with his latest offering, a brand new club-ready track titled “GEEKALEEK” featuring Cash Kidd. The accompanying clip is shot and edited by RareSmoke and follows the Los Angeles rapper as he takes over the Las Vegas strip with his crew for the night. On the song, Geesy floats over a repurposed sample of “Freek-A-Leek” by Petey Pablo:

“You ain’t ever had the feds investigate you, you ain’t ever had the bad ones wanna date you/ You a bad b**ch, daddy gotta spank you, my n***a fresh out the pen, he might shank you/ Extendo, I don’t rock with no stock clips, if you chillin’ with the opps, you get shot with/ Bad h**s love a n***a out in Stockton, they let my shorty in the club with a glock 10/ Poppin’, yeah b**ch, I’m so poppin'”

In related news, the “Change Ya Life” rapper is currently out on the road with YG, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and D3szn on the “Red Cup Tour.” The journey kicked off earlier this month in Denver and will hit cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, and Phoenix before wrapping up in Honolulu by the end of February.

OhGeesy’s last full-length release was 2021’s GEEZYWORLD, which included 11 tracks and features from names like BlueBucksClan, Moe Faygoo, Central Cee, DaBaby, and more. Months later, he would circle back to provide the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven new songs and additional appearances from Big Scarr, Pressa, Kalan.FrFr, and Bud Dog.

Be sure to press play on OhGeesy’s brand new “GEEKALEEK” music video featuring Cash Kidd down below.