Over the weekend, Rot Ken officially unveiled his Free Me album, a 17-track body of work that sees additional appearances from 21 Lil Harold, Hunxho, and more. The project was led by singles like “Beautiful” featuring SoFaygo and serves as a follow-up to 2020’s Menace project. On stand-out record is its outro track, the Kalan.FrFr-assisted offering that speaks to their position about fear:

I’m rockin’ Fear Of God I don’t fear much/ I threw a ten piece on a stripper, I threw that shit and then I told her “Pick it up”, I’m with the shooters they’ll leave you in the dust/ I’m with the main slimes

I’m with the main guys, I got your main hoe, and then I freak her out/ She said she do not do this on the regular/ I told her “Eat it up just like an edible”, they just shit from the heart its for the guys/ BB just called up my phone, he goin’ to trial

In terms of what West Coast rapper Kalan.FrFr has been up to, he released his latest single “Popstar” a few weeks ago and shortly afterwards returned with the official accompanying visual that takes his fans along to showcase the popstar lifestyle. Prior to that was the release of TwoFr 2 Extended, which is the deluxe version of TwoFr 2. That project included brand new guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan and 1TakeJay while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy. In celebration of the release of “Popstar,” Kalan will hit the road on his 7-city “Never Lose You” Tour, which kicked off on Apr. 28 in Orlando and makes stops in Atlanta, New York, and Houston.

Be sure to press play on “Fear of God” by Rot Ken featuring Kalan.FrFr down below.