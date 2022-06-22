Earlier this year, BlueBucksClan made a return with their first 2022 project, See The Difference, along with an accompanying video for the title track. The concise project consisted of four new songs and remained featureless to ensure the duo shines.

Today (June 22), the duo follows up with a brand new single, “Just Hit Me.” The accompanying visual is directed by frequent collaborator LewisYouNasty and features shots of the California artists performing before energetic crowds and hanging in fancy cars while their lyrics set the tone:

Yeah, I’m high, ain’t no Visine (Ain’t no Visine) better check your resource/ These ain’t out, they like, ’How the fuck you find these?’ (How the fuck you find these?) Ten11/ Blue check, bitches arguing on my live stream (Live stream) I just talk shit on beats, I can’t quite sing (I can’t sing)/ N***as see me, yeah, I’m standing in the high beams/

In Celine, call for help, it’s a crime scene (Call for help) they lеt me look up in the back when I can’t find things (I’m in thе back)/ Wearing shit up out the store, I ain’t gotta iron these/ Real life hoes be trash, I don’t hype things (Hoes trash) every bitch I get saying she might leave (She leave)/ I could pull up to your party in some nice fees

Prior to this, Clan Virus 2 was BlueBucksClan last body of work, which serves as the duo’s seventh project in two years and after a surging 2020. Aside from that, singles from them include the Lil Yachty-assisted “Last Minute” and the courtside-themed “Horace Grant.” In 2020, the duo released No Rules 2, Going Up, Clan Way, and the first Clan Virus.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new “Just Hit Me” music video down below.