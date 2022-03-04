Today (Mar. 4), BlueBucksClan makes a return with their first 2022 project, See The Difference, along with an accompanying video for the title track out now via Out The Blue Records/Capitol Records. The new concise project consists of four new songs and remains featureless to ensure the duo shines. On the title track, Jeeezy and DJ remind fans they didn’t come to play:

For real, you ain’t no type of bitch to play with, I’m not gon play with you, you gon really see the difference/ See what type of n***a you playing with, I ain’t one of these little n***as out here, think we really gon make it happen, boss you up/ Know these bitches gon be hating on you, making fake pages, you gon really see the difference

Shit don’t matter though, as long as me and you got an understanding, you know this lifestyle get real hard, real stressful/ I just need somebody to be on my side, somebody to have my back, you gon really see the difference

Clan Virus 2, the project prior to this new release, was BlueBucksClan’s seventh project in two years and after a surging 2020. Recent singles from them include the Lil Yachty-assisted “Last Minute” and the courtside themed “Horace Grant” reaffirming their chemistry. In 2020, the duo released No Rules 2, Going Up, Clan Way, and the first Clan Virus. The rising act has been able to garner over 50 million U.S. streams in total, in addition to cosigns from DJ Mustard, Saweetie, and Shoreline Mafia, and athletes from Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook so far. Judging by their work ethic and unique identity, it looks like L.A. officially has force to watch out for.

Be sure to press play on BlueBucksClan’s brand new See The Difference EP down below.