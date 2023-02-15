Photo: Screenshot from Larry June’s “60 Days” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Today (Feb. 15), Larry June has returned with a luxurious new drop, a track and visual titled “60 Days.” The Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur tapped in with legendary producer The Alchemist, who even spit a rare verse just for the new offering. The Sean Kelly-directed video opens up with a scene of June pulling up to a mansion in the middle of the desert as he lays down some bars about his expensive lifestyle:

“Fresh game, touched down at the Four Seasons, she made a thousand first night, I told her she could keep it/ Two days in Napa Valley, I’m eating saganaki, I’m riding dirty through the traffic, took the Bugatti/ I get ’em close and if I want, I go and cop it”

Back in August, the “Orange Juice Wit Dom” rapper unleashed his most recent body of work, Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, he recruited Herm Lewis for the album intro and also connected with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production was handled by Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of The Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more — including longtime collaborator Cardo, who fully produced June’s 2021 album, Into the Late Night.

The Alchemist has been keeping busy all throughout 2022, being the mastermind behind the boards for several well-received joint projects. Some standouts are Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and One More with MIKE and Wiki. He dropped off his own project back in December of 2022 titled The Alchemist Sandwich, which had appearances from names like ScHoolboy Q, Benny The Butcher, Action Bronson, Black Thought, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Larry June and The Alchemist’s brand new “60 Days” music video down below.

