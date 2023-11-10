Today (Nov. 10), Rick Ross and Meek Mill unveiled their new album, Too Good To Be True. As expected, the 17-song effort is a lyrical journey through the duo’s hard-earned successes and flashy lifestyles, complete with additional contributions from the likes of Fabolous, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, and Future. Maybach Music alum Wale also traded verses with his former boss on the standout cut “Fine Lines.” “It’s scary at the top, but at the top, we fear the bottom, what that say about y’all? That can make it off bars, I played your tape the other day, I’m afraid it’s a ‘Nah,'” the D.C. veteran rapped on the TropDavinci-produced offering.

Too Good To Be True was led by the Kid Art-directed videos for “Lyrical Eazy” and “SHAQ & KOBE,” with the latter getting a remix upgrade thanks to Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard. Another track, the Tears for Fears-sampled “Go To Hell,” arrived a day prior to the album’s release.