Currently, Rick Ross is heavily promoting his and Meek Mill’s forthcoming album, Too Good To Be True, which is led by the singles “SHAQ & KOBE” and “Lyrical Eazy.” On Thursday (Oct. 19), he took a short break from pushing the release to share his interest in bringing a certain hip hop heavyweight to his record label.

“I just had an amazing idea, a boss idea. This is something that’s extremely realistic to me. We’ve created amazing masterpieces in the past. The boss, Ricky Rozay, I’m interested in signing Kanye West,” the Miami star said in a clip on his Instagram Stories. “Maybach Music. Ye, what’s up? Talk to me. Let’s make history, baby.”

He continued in another video, “Imagine if Ye came and allowed MMG to distribute his new project. Imagine that. What’s your favorite Rick Ross-Ye collab? Imagine that. Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand… Let’s speak,” Ross added.

As previously reported by REVOLT, West and Ty Dolla $ign came together to create a joint project and — later this month — were planning to debut their full-length offering via a concert at Italy’s RCF Arena, a location that can hold up to 100,000 people. According to Billboard, that event has since been postponed as the two work to secure a distributor for the unnamed LP.

“Some label leaders have passed on the opportunity to distribute the project… even though the music itself isn’t controversial lyrically, sources say,” the article stated last Friday (Oct. 13). “But there are a multitude of smaller distributors in fierce competition for whom such a release could be game-changing, given the two artists’ streaming histories. One such possible company is Too Lost, the music distribution and publishing company that launched in 2021 and currently represents West’s rights on YouTube.”