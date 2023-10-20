Rick Ross and Meek Mill are officially on a roll. Back in September, the Maybach Music duo unloaded a flashy video for “SHAQ & KOBE,” the lead single from their forthcoming album, Too Good To Be True. Today (Oct. 20), REVOLT premieres another clip from said project for “Lyrical Eazy,” which borrows from JAY-Z and Just Blaze’s iconic Blueprint collaboration “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise).” As such, Meek made sure to kick the track off with a flurry of rewind-worthy lines about money, women, incarcerated hip hop peers, and much more.

“N**gas ain’t got it, n**gas ain’t ’bout it, hunnid cash, large black card in my pocket, rose gold Richie, I don’t need a rocket, brand new Benz for what? ‘Cause I don’t even drive it, n**ga, this how I’m respondin’, I’m like, y’all ain’t even pop it, ’cause we’ve been mobbin’, flyin’ private, different hours, and I ain’t lyin’, I got this money s**t to a science, got your baby momma in the Bahamas actin’ different and she wildin’…”

Rozay spoke to REVOLT about what can be expected once the joint project officially arrives. “Music is my drug. Too Good To Be True will satisfy the most expensive taste,” the Miami veteran stated.

It’s been a couple of years since both artists delivered a studio LP to the masses. For Meek, the well-received Expensive Pain was released in October 2021 with a wealth of contributions from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. A couple of months later, Ross liberated the equally impressive Richer Than I Ever Been, complete with assists from the likes of Benny The Butcher, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Blxst, and MMG alum Wale. Press play on “Lyrical Eazy” below.