Lil Uzi Vert is said to be working on the third installment of his critically acclaimed LUV Is Rage series, a project that was first announced back in 2021. On Friday (Sept. 29), he dropped off a single from that forthcoming effort titled “NFL,” or “Never Fall In Luv.” Produced by Lyle Leduff, RAFMADE, and Matthew Gomez, the genre-bending track is a journey through Uzi’s rockstar way of life, which includes his vices, financial success, and women.

“First week went ’bout 10 on 10, yeah, big body, I feel no pain, I just spiked my soda like I’m in NFL, b**ch, don’t call my phone, you heard I’m doin’ well, I don’t give two Fs, like a Fendi belt, whippin’ up these babies, I need 10 a child, Man yo’ b**ch, that’s yo’ b**ch, not my concern, b**ch…”

“NFL” boasts a matching clip that was directed by Be El Be and brings viewers to Sydney, Australia. While there, Uzi hits up popular locations like Luna Park and Walsh Bay while counting money and breaking out his unique set of dance moves.

Back in June, Uzi blessed the masses with his third studio LP, Pink Tape, a 26-song body of work with assists from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and more. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the Philly rhymer’s third chart-topper and the first hip hop album to reach that position on said chart in 2023.

In addition to LUV Is Rage 3, Uzi has also been teasing fans with snippets from Barter 16, which serves as a tribute to Young Thug and the classic 2015 mixtape Barter 6. As of now, an official release date for that offering is yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can enjoy “NFL” below.