Back in September, Meek Mill and Rick Ross surprised fans when they announced a joint LP titled Too Good To Be True. They also provided a taste of what to expect with the hard-hitting single “SHAQ & KOBE.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Meek took to Instagram to unveil an official trailer for the upcoming effort that gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the album. “N**gas ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time. We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately,” said the Philly rhymer in the cinematic clip. “Y’all about to get that live and direct. What happened? Tune in.” DJ Khaled also made a quick cameo appearance.

A second video within that same post saw Diddy expressing his feelings about the duo’s new music. “I heard you came and played me the joints. And then when I saw the video, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about!'” added the Bad Boy mogul, referring to the Kid Art-directed video for “SHAQ & KOBE.” “This is refreshing. You know what I’m saying?”