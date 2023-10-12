On Thursday (Oct. 12), Sean “Diddy” Combs released the visuals for “Closer To God” featuring Teyana Taylor.

The music video was directed by Taylor and executive produced by Diddy. “There’s something really special livin’ inside of you/ Woah, you make it easy in the mind, yo/ I can never see my life outside of you/ Even though I’m broken, got me feelin’ strong/ Everything that’s spoken doesn’t need a song/ I only wanna be the one to get along, I/ I admire you, naturally, I do adore you/ With the measure of a woman, I mean to restore you/ I love you like a mother loves her only son,” the mom of two sang.

“Teyana is not just an incredible artist, she’s my sister,” Diddy said of his fellow Harlem native in a press release. “She has this undeniable force and raw emotion she brings to every project. When we began conceptualizing ‘Closer To God,’ her name was at the forefront of my mind. I had to convince her to come out of retirement, but I knew she would perfectly capture the spiritual essence and depth of the song. Collaborating with her on both the song and its visual was like harmonizing with a kindred spirit. Together, we’ve created something truly special.”

Taylor added, “Working on ‘Closer To God’ was a spiritual journey in itself. The song’s message of love and divine connection resonated deeply with me, and visually representing that was a beautiful challenge. I believe we’ve created something that will touch people’s souls. The video captures the profound sentiment of feeling divinely connected when in the presence of true love. It paints a picture of raw emotion, vulnerability, and the magic of finding someone who brings you closer to the divine.” Check out the new video below.