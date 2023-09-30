Rick Ross and Meek Mill are bringing back that MMG sound of rap after dropping off “Shaq & Kobe” on Friday (Sept. 29). The new single, which marks their first reunion on wax in years, is just the tip of the iceberg. In a new interview for Apple Music, the two artists made it known that they are building a dynasty and that fans can expect the rollout of more music in the near future.

“We here to take some s**t over,” said Meek with enthusiasm. The MMG signee’s last lyrical link-up with the Biggest Boss appeared on “What’s Free” featuring JAY-Z on the Philly-bred rapper’s 2018 LP Champions. He released a project two years ago, Expensive Pain. Around that same time, fans were left wondering about the status of his relationship with Ross after he tweeted grievances about the way his money and recording contracts were handled. Meek would later clarify that his issues had nothing to do with the MMG honcho.

During the recent interview, Ross shared a similar sentiment when he expressed that things between him and his protégé were copacetic. As pointed out by Ebro Darden, who conducted the interview, fans had no idea that pictures floating on the ‘gram of the two men would lead to new music. “Why not? This [is] easy money, man. This [is] easy money,” said the “Hustlin’” artist. “And we just letting everybody know off rip, this 1,000 — always have [been] and always will be.”

As for what listeners can expect from the album Too Good To Be True, which is set to be released “ASAP,” Ross noted that it is a “quick vibe” that was recorded in under three months. “When me and Rozay got in the studio, you know, it was all about real energy, organic motivation,” Meek added. “This Rozay I’m rapping next to, too, you know? This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who want to argue.”

The album will be released by Gamma, a multiplatform technology and entertainment business founded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson. Ross and Usher were named among the first artists to ink partnerships with the company.