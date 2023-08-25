Meek Mill shared a post to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 24), that has everyone excited about his upcoming collaboration with Rick Ross.

The three-slide carousel featured the rappers together at Miami’s House of Hits Recording Studio. During the clip, the duo gave fans a taste of their new music.

Meek and Rick were each blaring an unreleased track from the surrounding speakers, leading to both peers and fans requesting the new song be released immediately. Meek added a caption to the post that said, “MEEK x ROZAY SOUNDS…. I know, I know. It’s gonna drop.” Ludacris left fire and smoke emojis on the post, while Ebro Darden exclaimed that they needed the music.

One fan even playfully threatened to report the page for not releasing the track, showcasing their anticipation for their latest collaboration. The same fan requested Meek log out of Instagram and log into iTunes to upload the song.

Meek and Rozay have been on good terms lately, with Meek giving credit to the latter back in March for his professionalism while discussing his contract with Maybach Music Group. The comment was made on Twitter. “Rozay kept it solid with my contract when I came to him with the business,” the Expensive Pain artist stated.

The two also reunited for a listening session in the studio, posting photos and video clips to social media. One clip even featured a previous collaboration between the artists. Meek called their in-studio reunion “perfect timing” in the recent Instagram post, while Rick hinted at that track being released soon.

Furthermore, Rick Ross was a special guest at Meek Mill’s concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia back in November. They were celebrating the 10th anniversary of Meek’s debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. It was a guest appearance that squashed the rumors of beef between the two musicians.